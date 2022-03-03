Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $16.53

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $15.83. Expro Group shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 2,270 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on XPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $113,632,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,642,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $18,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $15,188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $14,514,000.

About Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

