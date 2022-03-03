Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NIQ stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,005. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $15.70.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
