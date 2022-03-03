Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NIQ stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,005. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 27,797 shares during the period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

