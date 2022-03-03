Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up to $7.48

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.92. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 277,932 shares traded.

CPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,970,000 after buying an additional 226,915 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,420,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after buying an additional 1,309,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,580,000 after buying an additional 5,904,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

