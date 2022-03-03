The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the January 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,591. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

