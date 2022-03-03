Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE TMX traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.16. Terminix Global has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terminix Global will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth about $93,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1,527.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 373.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,941,000 after acquiring an additional 888,617 shares in the last quarter. Nekton Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth about $37,629,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,182,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,384,000 after acquiring an additional 820,829 shares in the last quarter.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

