Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Raymond James

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $335.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.37.

VEEV opened at $230.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 86.37, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $199.41 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

