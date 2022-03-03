SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 98.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.9%.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.80. 1,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,239. The company has a market cap of $752.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 78.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SLR Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.