SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 98.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.9%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.80. 1,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,239. The company has a market cap of $752.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 78.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SLR Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.
SLRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.
SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.