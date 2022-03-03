Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 145,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,449,995 shares.The stock last traded at $88.40 and had previously closed at $88.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 56.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after acquiring an additional 569,336 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nutrien by 57.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 88.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 22.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Nutrien by 150.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 939,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,955,000 after purchasing an additional 564,391 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

