Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 145,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,449,995 shares.The stock last traded at $88.40 and had previously closed at $88.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after purchasing an additional 170,619 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nutrien by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,201,000 after acquiring an additional 563,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Nutrien by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,215,000 after acquiring an additional 463,987 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.