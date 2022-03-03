iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 62,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,354,257 shares.The stock last traded at $153.10 and had previously closed at $152.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after acquiring an additional 134,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,812 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,931,000 after acquiring an additional 140,377 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after acquiring an additional 111,342 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

