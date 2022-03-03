Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Expands By 403.2%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 403.2% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 144.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter worth about $104,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,198. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $6.61.

