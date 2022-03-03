Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Gap Up to $35.02

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.02, but opened at $38.52. Bristow Group shares last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 209 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $986.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.

In other news, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $84,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $118,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,893,000 after purchasing an additional 98,456 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bristow Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

