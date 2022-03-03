Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 415.3% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,303,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INQD remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 442,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,403,814. Indoor Harvest has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp, through its brand name Indoor Harvest, engages in leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation technology in the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Chad C. Sykes on November 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

