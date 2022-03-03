Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 415.3% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,303,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INQD remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 442,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,403,814. Indoor Harvest has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
