Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

NLTX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. 1,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,848. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 98,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.