Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
NLTX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. 1,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,848. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $13.40.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.
