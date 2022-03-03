First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $67.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSLR. Bank of America cut First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised First Solar from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.38.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.05. 25,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,639. First Solar has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 24.1% in the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of First Solar by 15.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of First Solar by 247.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 93,258 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of First Solar by 8.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.