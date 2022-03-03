Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOIRF. Societe Generale upgraded Boiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Boiron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOIRF remained flat at $$43.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. Boiron has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary, proprietary, branded homeopathic medicines. Its branded homeopathic medicines include Oscillococcinum to treat flu like symptoms, such as fever, chills, headaches, and muscle aches; Stodal and Stodaline for treating coughs; Arnigel for adjunctive local treatment of benign trauma in the absence of open wounds; Camilia for the treatment of teething problems for babies; and SÃ©datif PC to treat anxiety and emotional, and minor sleep disorders.

