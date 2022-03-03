FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Update

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 439.3% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FUJIY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 41,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.16. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $91.87.

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

