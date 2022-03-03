Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CFPUF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of CFPUF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.99. 212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

