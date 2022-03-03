Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWKS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Shares of TWKS stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Turing has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. Turing’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Turing during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Turing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,057,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turing during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Turing in the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Turing in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

