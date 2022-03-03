Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.450-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.57 billion-$20.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.01 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $123.12. 4,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,742. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $105.85 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.75. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 31,542 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

