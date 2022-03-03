AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $2,210.00 Price Target at Citigroup

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,048.72.

NYSE:AZO traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,879.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,129. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,973.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1,831.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AutoZone by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after buying an additional 48,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,678,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,398,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

