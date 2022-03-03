Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $1,774,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 39,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.38.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,072 shares of company stock worth $25,733,136 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.29. 14,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.59 and its 200 day moving average is $217.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

