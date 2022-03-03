Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires New Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,931 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99,126 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,908 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 10,662 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $181.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.06. American Express has a twelve month low of $135.13 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

