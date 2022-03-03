Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,790 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH remained flat at $$60.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 32,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,136. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

