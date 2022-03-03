Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMP traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,757. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

