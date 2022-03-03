Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $144,000 in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 150,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,547 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $704.49 million, a PE ratio of 462.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

