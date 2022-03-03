Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $616,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,889,242. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.59 and its 200-day moving average is $124.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.