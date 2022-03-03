Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12,940.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,215. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.83.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

