Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

NYSE GS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $336.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $316.46 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

