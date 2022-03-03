Seelaus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Recharge Acquisition were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCHG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Recharge Acquisition by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Recharge Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Thursday. 22,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

