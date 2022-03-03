FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 52,542 Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,542 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $639,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAQC stock remained flat at $$9.72 on Thursday. 1,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,320. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

