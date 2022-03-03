FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $78,000 Holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,542 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,432,000 after purchasing an additional 157,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VAQC remained flat at $$9.72 on Thursday. 1,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

