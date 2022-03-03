Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 87.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,174,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $98.11 on Thursday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $98.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.55.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

