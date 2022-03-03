Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,763. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $113.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

