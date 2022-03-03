Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives $130.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.25.

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

CFRUY opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

