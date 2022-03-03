Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 845 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 896.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

