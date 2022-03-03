Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives $114.60 Average PT from Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.60.

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $835,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Carter’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s stock opened at $99.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.60. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

