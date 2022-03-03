Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 158,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $72.74 and a 12 month high of $104.34. The firm has a market cap of $150.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

