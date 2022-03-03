Bremer Bank National Association Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

