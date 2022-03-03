Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Hits $4.79 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $45,222.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00070984 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

