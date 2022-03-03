FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after buying an additional 548,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MoneyGram International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 436,397 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,860 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in MoneyGram International by 162.3% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,133,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,913 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 52,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,499. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.65 million, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

