ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after acquiring an additional 613,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $14.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $640.40. 15,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,246. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $501.11 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $700.40 and a 200-day moving average of $770.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.