10,000 Shares in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Azul by 69.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 101.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the second quarter worth $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Azul by 166.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the second quarter worth $223,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

NYSE AZUL traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $14.93. 65,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,863. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.18. Azul S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.49) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

