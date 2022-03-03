Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

SNY stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.33. 47,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,337. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sanofi by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

