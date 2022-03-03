Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.33.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.87. 2,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,104. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $641.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.41.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

