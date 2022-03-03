BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Down 52.4% in February

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the January 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDY traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.28. 69,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,681. BYD has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.08.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

