FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,756 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $1,647,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 5,313.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,576 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 24.3% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 78,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the third quarter worth about $2,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.
HCIC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,992. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (HCIC)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.