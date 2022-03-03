FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $346,000 Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 100.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 22.4% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNN traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,454. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.46) to GBX 1,442 ($19.35) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

