Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,374. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.44 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.