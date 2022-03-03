Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,318 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Synopsys by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,603,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Synopsys by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 519,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,172,000 after purchasing an additional 256,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,265 shares of company stock worth $113,920,520. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.24. 3,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,971. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.56.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

